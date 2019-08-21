Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Marathon Petroleum Common Stock Npv (MPC) Holding By $5.08 Million; HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (HPIFF) SI Decreased By 4.15%

HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. HPIFF’s SI was 7.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 8.20M shares previously. It closed at $0.465 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Marathon Petroleum Corporation Common Stock Npv (MPC) stake by 10.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 86,024 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corporation Common Stock Npv (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 730,725 shares with $43.73 million value, down from 816,749 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corporation Common Stock Npv now has $30.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 1.56 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Llc invested in 0.42% or 1.75 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,041 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,669 shares. Mackenzie Finance owns 772,479 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 55,722 shares. Main Street Rech Lc invested in 0.19% or 9,873 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hgk Asset Management invested 1.92% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capstone Investment Limited Liability Company owns 32,894 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial N A invested in 0.22% or 7,007 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt has 53,326 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 0.93% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 832 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 61.24% above currents $47.03 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Consolidated Communications Hldgs Inc Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CNSL) stake by 36,019 shares to 365,883 valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Donaldson Company Inc Common Stock Usd5 (NYSE:DCI) stake by 606,393 shares and now owns 698,493 shares. Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was raised too.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in China. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm is also involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects; sale of mining equipment and components; sale of electricity; and investment in hydropower resources, coal, electricity, and heat industry, as well as provision of coal mine improvement services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 61 controlled power plants with a total controlled installed capacity of 48,139.7 MW, including 42,966.5 MW through coal-and gas-fired generating units, and 5,173.2 MW through renewable energy generating units comprising hydropower, wind power, solar power, and biomass energy.