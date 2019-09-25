Schroder Investment Management Group Continues to Hold Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD); Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $2.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 88.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 41,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 5,298 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 47,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 117,109 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 71,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 768,758 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.64 million, up from 697,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $213.01. About 981,857 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25 million for 16.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 19,357 shares to 29,813 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

