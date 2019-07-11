Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Position in Torchmark Common Stock Usd1 (TMK); As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Torchmark Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (TMK) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 34,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,095 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.16M, up from 699,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Torchmark Corporation Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 424,320 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $226.17. About 68,723 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45,959 shares to 63,228 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,329 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,604 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,905 were reported by Ameritas Prtnrs. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 49,806 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Twin Tree Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Smithfield Com holds 0% or 19 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs Inc holds 0.78% or 4,500 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Commerce National Bank & Trust reported 1,213 shares. Intll Group Inc owns 76,600 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,941 shares. California-based Shelton has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 281,326 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Moreover, Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,232 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.59% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Comml Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 592,166 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 246,327 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 33,116 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Tarbox Family Office has 29 shares. 181,080 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 4,448 shares. 248 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Incorporated Class ‘A’ Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 22,800 shares to 81,450 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) Common Stock Usd0.01 by 31,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,415 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01.

