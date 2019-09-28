Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Position in Brunswick Common Stock Usd0.75 (BC) by $6.40 Million; Sands Capital Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13120.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 223,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation Common Stock Usd0.75 (BC) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 142,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.13M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Brunswick Corporation Common Stock Usd0.75 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 438,725 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 79,863 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $851.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 221,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 18,442 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:IEX) by 94,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,828 shares, and cut its stake in Sjw Group Common Stock Usd1.042 (NYSE:SJW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.