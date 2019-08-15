Schooner Capital Trimmed Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $12.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 793,795 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 144,985 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 6,398 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.11% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 721,267 shares. 7,614 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 70,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 29,429 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 10,780 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 249 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,744 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 42,576 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 77,827 shares. 1,532 are held by Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Voya Invest Management Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 36,309 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 51,078 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares to 107,667 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 11,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 12,831 shares. Da Davidson Comm has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Clearbridge Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Anchor Capital Limited Liability Co owns 8,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 3.65 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% or 4,512 shares in its portfolio. 54,045 were accumulated by Element Capital Ltd Liability. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 62,710 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 2,200 are owned by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Portland Global Limited Liability Corp owns 7,797 shares. Chevy Chase owns 239,539 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.09% or 145,801 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% or 87,241 shares in its portfolio.

