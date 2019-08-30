Schooner Capital Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Cut by $12.06 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Cut Holding by $824,312 as Market Valuation Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 454,837 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 196,405 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP has 54,978 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,238 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 77,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 80,618 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 7,035 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 7,450 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa invested in 0.01% or 19,299 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 227,149 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,900 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Epoch Invest Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 4.73M shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.1% or 67,598 shares. Symons Capital has invested 2.46% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Comm Limited Liability Corp owns 4,038 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tortoise Ltd Liability Com holds 2,562 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital Guardian has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 8,332 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Spc, Maryland-based fund reported 11,415 shares. 4,368 were reported by Papp L Roy And Assocs. Edgar Lomax Va reported 254,380 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 9,949 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,751 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.27M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluecrest Capital Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 56,691 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).