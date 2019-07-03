Schooner Capital Lowered Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Stock Value Declined; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Windacre Partnership Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 991,254 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 462,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.67M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.8. About 133,342 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $150.59M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.97 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael had sold 2,564 shares worth $1.09M on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 the insider Henderson Robert S sold $8.55 million.

