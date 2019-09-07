Schooner Capital Lowered Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $12.06 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Stake in At&T (T) Upped by $24.68 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 796,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.92 million, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.56M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $134.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kempner Cap Mngmt holds 3.7% or 178,528 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 372,885 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 191,456 shares. 628,466 were reported by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Llc reported 10,276 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 118,849 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 7,322 shares. 21,630 were reported by Mcgowan Grp Asset Management. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 147,329 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Thompson stated it has 15,760 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 9,106 shares. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 61,730 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons HBO Max Might Cost the Same as HBO Now – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain News: Why IRM Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.