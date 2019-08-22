Schooner Capital Has Cut Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Valuation Declined; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Glovista Investments Has Decreased by $362,474 Its Stake

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. It is down 15.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 843,183 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 28,168 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 18,186 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sei Com invested in 0.01% or 116,089 shares. Stifel invested in 1.95 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 86,033 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 0.2% stake. 4,696 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins Company. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moors Cabot accumulated 22,062 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 71,654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 7,450 shares. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.23% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 151,777 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 79,287 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

