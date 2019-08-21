Schooner Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $12.06 Million; As Autodesk Com (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Holder Gabelli Funds Has Lowered Stake by $2.17 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 52,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 283,807 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 223,773 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 7,462 shares. 12,675 are owned by Cap Intll Ltd Ca. Tdam Usa owns 5,950 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt accumulated 62 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated holds 4,000 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 3.44M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,607 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 446,622 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Regions accumulated 59,016 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hmi Capital Ltd Com reported 564,220 shares stake. Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 20,169 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 3,209 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.07% stake.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Griffon Corp Com (NYSE:GFF) by 33,592 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $39.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 232,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 111.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.18% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 75,280 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 265,842 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 37,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 87,600 shares stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 389,063 shares. Lasalle Inv Management Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 77,288 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 7,150 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 20,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westover Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 0.03% stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 978,899 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 325,167 shares. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.05% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 6,951 shares.