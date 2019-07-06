Schooner Capital Decreased Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Share Value Declined; Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position as Stock Value Declined

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 609 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 14,930 shares to 160,424 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 71,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 60.23 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of stock or 1,410 shares. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.32M for 15.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.