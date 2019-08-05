Schooner Capital Decreased Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding; Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 59.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 482,180 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 326,567 shares with $1.28M value, down from 808,747 last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Schooner Capital Corp decreased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 10.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Schooner Capital Corp holds 2.96 million shares with $105.12 million value, down from 3.31 million last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $8.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 2.41M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Iron Mountain Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) rating on Friday, August 2. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.33% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 9.53M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lpl Lc reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 16,939 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 2.45% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 325,133 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 19,299 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Symons Capital Management Inc holds 161,290 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Macquarie holds 0% or 3,800 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 12,874 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 15,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 54,987 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Forum Merger Ii Corp stake by 54,800 shares to 154,800 valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Far Pt Acquisition Corp stake by 58,125 shares and now owns 208,125 shares. Legacy Acquisition Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, March 26.