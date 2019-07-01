Schooner Capital Decreased By $12.06 Million Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake; Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. Buckingham Research initiated Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36.5 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $45.0000 40.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $36.5 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $35 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38 New Target: $31 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Initiate

Schooner Capital Corp decreased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 10.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Schooner Capital Corp holds 2.96 million shares with $105.12 million value, down from 3.31 million last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $8.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 2.34M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 403,663 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 23,083 shares. 265,938 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,359 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ironwood Inv Mgmt stated it has 32,986 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Southpoint Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.96% or 700,000 shares. The Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Elk Creek Partners Limited Co has invested 0.65% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 217 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited stated it has 150,865 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,665 shares. Captrust Advsr has 224 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares. On Thursday, March 14 the insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,424 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 15,100 shares. Whittier Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tru Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 174,738 shares. Estabrook holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 75 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 257,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp owns 3.29 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has 0.23% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,912 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts holds 8.80M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0.01% or 5,271 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,777 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company has 18,295 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity. 21,037 shares valued at $776,265 were sold by Cloutier Ernest W on Wednesday, January 30.

