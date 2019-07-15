Schooner Capital Cut Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $12.06 Million as Share Value Declined; As Liveperson (LPSN) Share Price Rose, Rgm Capital Decreased by $22.09 Million Its Stake

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.43M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 649,656 shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.31 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

