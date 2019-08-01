Scholtz & Company Has Upped Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $3.09 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 265,609 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 29,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 39,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 227,543 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.20M for 33.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.