Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Masimo (MASI) Holding by $1.75 Million; Valuation Rose; As International Flavors & Frag (Call) (IFF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.63 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in International Flavors & Frag (Call) (IFF) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 59,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 71,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in International Flavors & Frag (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 881,952 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 284,378 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86M for 53.66 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57M for 17.93 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.