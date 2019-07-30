Scholtz & Company Has Lifted Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $2.84 Million; United States Stl (X) Position Held by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $209.02. About 1.10 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in United States Stl (X) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 79,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,751 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 109,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in United States Stl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 7.42M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,911 shares to 101,208 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec (NYSE:AEP) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,879 shares, and cut its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,378 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).