Scholtz & Company Cut Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by $1.28 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lowered Position

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217.1. About 802,579 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 248,524 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.55 million, down from 257,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.13 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

