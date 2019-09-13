Scholtz & Company Increased Glu Mobile (GLUU) Position by $1.46 Million; Stock Value Declined; Polen Capital Management Position in Nike (NKE) Has Trimmed by $160.65 Million as Shares Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.45M, down from 12.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 1828.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 208,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 220,375 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 11,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 1.07 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU)

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 44,440 shares to 70,650 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,324 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 31.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc by 85,245 shares to 392,824 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 189,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).