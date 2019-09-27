Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake; Shorts at SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (SPHHF) Raised By 4.31%

SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) had an increase of 4.31% in short interest. SPHHF’s SI was 3.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.31% from 3.46M shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 357 days are for SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)’s short sellers to cover SPHHF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 2,000 shares traded. Sophos Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 52.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 14,571 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 13,014 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 27,585 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 1.20M shares traded or 81.61% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 70,678 shares or 0.26% of the stock. American Grp Inc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7.27% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Asset One Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glob Endowment Limited Partnership holds 2,570 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). St James Investment Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Firsthand Mngmt Inc stated it has 55,000 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. California-based Research Investors has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Loomis Sayles LP reported 491,885 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has 3,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Time – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity. Lego Catherine P had bought 2,000 shares worth $212,324.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It has a 90.37 P/E ratio. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution.

More news for Sophos Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “SOPHOS GROUP PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “SOPHOS GROUP PLC ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 17, 2018 is yet another important article.