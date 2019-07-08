Scholtz & Company Raised Its Dollar General (DG) Stake by $322,728; Shares Declined; As General Dynamics (GD) Shares Declined, Ally Financial Has Upped Its Stake

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $181.45. About 387,688 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 637,033 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prns Ltd reported 1.66M shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,809 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2.66 million shares. Amer National Insurance Co Tx reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.85M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 19.71 million shares. Fiduciary Wi invested in 3.16% or 4.05 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Oakworth Cap accumulated 4,238 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Investments holds 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 185,462 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 23,192 shares in its portfolio.

