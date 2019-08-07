Scholtz & Company Has Upped Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position by $648,450; Share Value Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose While Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Raised by $983,475 Its Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 3.19 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 307,568 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares to 29,410 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,641 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 9,862 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Llc has 78,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,853 shares. Van Eck holds 29,016 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% or 25,348 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd owns 8,165 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.21% or 111,200 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na holds 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 77,451 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,717 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,100 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares to 309,627 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,378 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

