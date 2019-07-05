Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed By $335,862 Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 114.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 14,715 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 27,589 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 12,874 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $99.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 896,087 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,382 shares as Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 138,433 shares with $19.62M value, down from 140,815 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems Inc now has $12.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 304,200 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,287 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Liberty has invested 0.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bender Robert & holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,787 shares. 286 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 273 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 17,327 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Reaves W H Comm reported 711,060 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 9,452 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Manhattan accumulated 0.01% or 4,510 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.08% or 2,951 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 663,326 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0.05% or 6,139 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% or 148,990 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 656,509 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,548 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 35,586 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 1.38% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.12% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,679 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 8 shares. Stonebridge Incorporated reported 4,052 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 0.26% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 5,307 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Inc Or invested in 1.58% or 34,545 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.46% or 368,237 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. On Monday, February 11 KENNEDY KOLLEEN T sold $91,886 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 699 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $104.36M for 30.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.