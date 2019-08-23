Scholtz & Company Position In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Boosted; Sabby Management Trimmed Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $28.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.19. About 1.18M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $227.78. About 490,129 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Prns Ltd Company stated it has 2,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP has 13,829 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 27,626 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Summit Asset Limited Liability invested in 2,772 shares or 0.26% of the stock. City Holding has invested 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,251 shares. Conning holds 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 11,125 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 135,084 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Com Na holds 0.24% or 5,875 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 8,918 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 29,652 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Indiana And Invest Mgmt reported 5,893 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 32,114 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.16% stake.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.22 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 11,434 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,290 shares. Sageworth accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 983 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.23% or 46,459 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 29,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested in 0.29% or 145,727 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 100 shares. Boston Partners reported 922,718 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0.06% or 615,898 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 2.04% or 63,141 shares in its portfolio.

