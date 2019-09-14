Scholtz & Company Lifted Position in Grubhub (GRUB) as Stock Price Declined; Raymond James & Associates Increased Its Encana (ECA) Stake by $695,245

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 139,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 733,384 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 594,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 15.34 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 15,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,759 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,516 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 230,126 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 42,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,604 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

