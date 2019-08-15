Scholtz & Company Has Cut By $2.00 Million Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed By $3.02 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 26.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 15,913 shares with $5.55M value, down from 21,659 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $318.52. About 770,683 shares traded or 4.30% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 43.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 75,160 shares with $4.06M value, down from 132,159 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $197.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.81% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 47.18 million shares traded or 119.17% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 8.55% above currents $318.52 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, March 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $380 target in Friday, March 15 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $325 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.54 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 22.88% above currents $46.15 stock price. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,969 shares to 71,725 valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 8,477 shares and now owns 144,660 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.