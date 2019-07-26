Scholtz & Company Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $2.84 Million; Northstar Investment Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Cut by $674,075 as Shares Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,626 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 158,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.63. About 1.72 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 3.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 88,741 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 958,247 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancshares Of The West has 75,270 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 3.90 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 5,664 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Personal Advisors holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 708,975 shares. Oxbow Lc, Texas-based fund reported 27,410 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Communications reported 73,620 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invs has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,184 shares. Front Barnett Associate Llc accumulated 3,599 shares. Westchester invested in 175 shares. Spc Fincl has 38,543 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Co stated it has 22,500 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

