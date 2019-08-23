Scholtz & Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Stock Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Vmware (VMW) Position by $361,080

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 13,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 11,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.15. About 1.62 million shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 905,535 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares to 15,913 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,378 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 2,983 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Macquarie Gp holds 0.04% or 251,408 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Andra Ap stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Group has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Violich Cap invested in 0.1% or 4,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 7,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,238 shares. Bokf Na holds 8,265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Key Gru (Cayman) owns 5,376 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers holds 0.06% or 47,782 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd, California-based fund reported 7,662 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stephens Ar has 28,163 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 2,585 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 5,757 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Ser reported 15,308 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,438 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jericho Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 984,658 shares or 8.04% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Curbstone Fincl Corp has 3,080 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 34 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited holds 10,344 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,025 shares to 397,339 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,149 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

