Scholtz & Company Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Microbot Medical (MBOT) SI Increased By 1.11%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. MBOT’s SI was 27,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 27,100 shares previously. With 40,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s short sellers to cover MBOT’s short positions. The SI to Microbot Medical Inc’s float is 0.87%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9801. About 13,925 shares traded. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has declined 24.11% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MBOT News: 05/04/2018 Microbot Medical Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL TO BUY NOVEL TECHNOLOGY FROM CARDIOSERT; 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent covering its Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS)™ Device; 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for its ViRob™ Technology Platform in China; 12/04/2018 – Microbot Medical’s Self-Cleaning Shunt Awarded a Grant by the European Commission; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE NOVEL TECHNOLOGY FROM CARDIOSERT LTD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Microbot Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBOT); 23/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving a Notification of Granting a Patent Right for Its ViRob(TM) Technology Platform in China; 16/04/2018 – MICROBOT MEDICAL EXERCISES OPTION TO BUY NOVEL TECH FROM; 09/05/2018 – Microbot Medical Announces Receiving Notice of Allowance for a U.S. Patent Covering Its Self-Cleaning Shunt

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 114.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 14,715 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 27,589 shares with $5.33M value, up from 12,874 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 1.98 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company has market cap of $21.45 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 2.96% above currents $219.7 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.