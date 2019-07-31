Scholtz & Company Cut Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $385,350; Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Stake by $211.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 460,200 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 24.91M shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd reported 120,492 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Westchester Mgmt Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 189,490 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 14,074 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 12,430 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 574,864 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.38% or 44,718 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank Tru owns 55,873 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Co accumulated 1.6% or 73,763 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability holds 58,465 shares. Forbes J M Company Llp reported 321,432 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Provise Management Gru Ltd has 1.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 224,153 shares. Kistler owns 44,593 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 94,835 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American reported 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Schroder Grp Inc owns 1.30M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 13,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa reported 52,896 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,200 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 986,480 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 714,968 shares. Ls Inv Advsr invested in 0.01% or 3,352 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware accumulated 1,672 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sir Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,200 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 9,127 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 552,027 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.