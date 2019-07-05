Scholtz & Company Decreased Its Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Position by $1.28 Million; Market Value Rose; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Has Boosted Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 112,129 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 862,969 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,031 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Victory Mngmt owns 232,948 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,231 shares. Raymond James And invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 14,339 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,098 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 6,373 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 138,440 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 4,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 10,431 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 6,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company invested in 0% or 52,606 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 12,598 shares to 4,194 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,451 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares to 34,685 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).