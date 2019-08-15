Scholtz & Company Has Boosted By $377,559 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Has 0.93 Sentiment

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 3,227 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 86,009 shares with $10.14M value, up from 82,782 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 19.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased their holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. The funds in our database now own: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund for 57,000 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 42,406 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 309,027 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 502,279 shares.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $130.68 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 54,081 shares traded. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.23% above currents $133.84 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.