Scholtz & Company Upped Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $2.84 Million; Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $2.43 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.33 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works’ Margins Seem To Be Holding Up Well As Growth Slows – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. 18,651 shares valued at $2.57M were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 78,001 are owned by Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Acropolis Inv Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 889 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.33% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 825,400 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 3,258 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.18% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Yhb Inv Advisors holds 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 5,489 shares. Florida-based Cypress Cap Gru has invested 2.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Intersect Cap Limited Liability holds 1,440 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De reported 3.66M shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 7,859 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 26,532 shares to 3,533 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch When NextEra Energy Reports Q1 Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.