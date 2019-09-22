Scholtz & Company Raised Its Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding by $469,430; Jbf Capital Has Lowered Echostar Cmn (SATS) Stake by $717,200 as Shares Rose

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 267,189 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 44,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) by 11,900 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hughes selected for DHS satellite deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hughes wins $2.2M satellite pact from Air Force – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBL, GME, SATS, and ZS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Air Force Selects Hughes to Develop Enterprise Management and Control Prototype for SATCOM Resilience – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hughes, Xplornet team on rural Canadian satellite broadband – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Sei Invs holds 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 62,074 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 33,556 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Aperio Gp Ltd Com accumulated 12,482 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 10,408 shares. Carroll Financial has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 101,560 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Channing Cap Mngmt Lc owns 169,018 shares. Natixis invested 0.02% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 6,807 shares. Jbf Cap has 120,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.45M for 47.57 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 12 are owned by Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co. 4,091 are owned by First Citizens National Bank Comm. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 232,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Df Dent And holds 56,316 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spinnaker Tru reported 0.51% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Texas-based Hightower Trust Ser Lta has invested 1.57% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Intl Ltd Ca invested in 3.07% or 99,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 19,361 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 92,663 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 24,535 shares to 49,245 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,535 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.