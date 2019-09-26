Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Position; Hallmark Capital Management Lowered By $819,106 Its T (TMUS) Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Intel Corporation (INTC) stake by 58.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,608 shares as Intel Corporation (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 6,000 shares with $287,000 value, down from 14,608 last quarter. Intel Corporation now has $225.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 9.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 11,069 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 249,851 shares with $18.52 million value, down from 260,920 last quarter. T now has $67.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.56M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Workday CEO resigns from Intel board – Portland Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 8.97% above currents $50.92 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, July 26 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Co Na owns 68,127 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.86% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Johnson Counsel accumulated 154,063 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Com invested 2.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 15,000 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fdx reported 55,154 shares stake. Wms Ltd Liability Company invested in 118,175 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 7,803 shares. Bailard accumulated 70,312 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Principal Finance Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 6.74 million shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 23,268 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 2.07% or 37,856 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) stake by 2,428 shares to 104,348 valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,260 shares and now owns 18,542 shares. Mc Donald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 8.86% above currents $79 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $9400 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.