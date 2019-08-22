Scholtz & Company Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Has Raised by $472,175; Graham Capital Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Decreased by $3.64 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 961,705 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares to 15.08 million shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 138.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance Inc reported 262 shares stake. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company holds 21,661 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 18,400 shares. 22,044 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Sei invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 6,595 are held by Baldwin Management Limited Liability. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,880 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Partners invested 0.54% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 56 shares. 2,301 are owned by Fruth Inv. Oppenheimer Company Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 273,200 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 88,507 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 205 shares.

