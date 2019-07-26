Scholtz & Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $322,728; Grace & White Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $333,600

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 1.70M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited holds 1.63% or 436,160 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 3.65M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 7,644 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 366,307 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 158,188 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 36,972 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 228,213 shares. Shanda Asset Management Holdings Limited has 20,000 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,561 shares. Orrstown Svcs owns 314 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 87,012 shares. Shelton Capital reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Spc Fin has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,665 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 2.57% or 19,760 shares. Cardinal Mngmt, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 132,666 shares. Greenwich Invest Mngmt invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 2.96 million shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl Svcs N A stated it has 58,631 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Geller Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,774 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shayne Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 1,800 shares. 14,246 were reported by Paragon Capital Ltd. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 283,812 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust owns 27,110 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 409,014 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,108 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Barnett & holds 2,245 shares.