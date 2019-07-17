Scholtz & Company Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $4.33 Million Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 114.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 14,715 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 27,589 shares with $5.33M value, up from 12,874 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $100.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.92. About 1.40M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 17.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 105,700 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 697,608 shares with $28.63 million value, up from 591,908 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 504,997 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 46,787 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability Com has 0.69% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Headinvest Ltd holds 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,811 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated owns 2,062 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 2,750 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 60,968 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prudential Fincl reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gradient Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Veritable LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.23% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 30 were accumulated by James Investment Research Incorporated. Curbstone Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,100 shares. Moreover, Opus Investment Mngmt Inc has 1.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,000 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,132 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alps Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 154,144 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has 25,133 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0% or 707,969 shares. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 451,964 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 8,955 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 151,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 69,182 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Lc. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Natixis accumulated 36,959 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).