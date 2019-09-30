Scholtz & Company Lifted Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake by $1.46 Million as Share Price Declined; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Position as Stock Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 1828.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 208,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 220,375 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 11,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 1.24 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 16.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8.29 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 14,406 are held by Salzhauer Michael. 2.24 million are owned by Bahl Gaynor Incorporated. Regions has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,044 shares. Da Davidson Com holds 265,493 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc has invested 0.89% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chou Inc reported 434,542 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has 3.88 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.08% or 15,708 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancshares & reported 0% stake. Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 21,924 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 25,165 shares to 32,758 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 24,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,245 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 15,471 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 0% or 14,114 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 236,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd has invested 0.06% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Tudor Et Al holds 255,791 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 59,208 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.84 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 655,759 shares. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 220,375 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 92,639 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd accumulated 130 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.