Scholtz & Company Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Decreased by $2.00 Million; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increases Stake in Dover (DOV)

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $322.79. About 343,418 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 88,114 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 84,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 321,489 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,332 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York reported 4.43% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 2.34 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 54,801 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Harvey Inv Llc holds 0.16% or 10,198 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Orrstown Fincl has 0.15% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,154 shares. 28,745 were reported by Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 391,728 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,450 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 14,805 shares. Fiduciary Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,477 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 201 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.05% or 609,935 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares to 65,886 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,687 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares to 34,685 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

