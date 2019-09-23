Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding as Stock Declined; Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding by $800,240 as Shares Declined

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 14,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 13,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 27,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 226,159 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 20,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 284,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, down from 304,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 451,418 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 835,659 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability reported 13 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 32,822 shares. Natixis holds 0.19% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 604,095 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 25,512 shares. Kepos Lp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pnc Services holds 0% or 29,439 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 210,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 67,307 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 851,547 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cannell Peter B And holds 1.67% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 1.10M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

