Scholtz & Company Has Raised Stake in Dollar General (DG) by $322,728; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $682,534

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 140.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 22,023 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 2.93 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 895,252 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 138 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. 23,192 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. 263,245 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,335 shares. Semper Augustus Gp Limited Co reported 4.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1,304 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank. Axa holds 0.1% or 204,302 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Reliant Inv Limited Liability Co reported 2.34% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24.70M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 509,881 shares. Syntal Prns Lc has 0.27% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,456 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares to 29,410 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,587 shares to 1,746 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,529 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

