Scholtz & Company Trimmed By $1.28 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Stake; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) Stake By $19.60 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) stake by 25.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 19,378 shares with $3.71M value, down from 26,070 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporati now has $39.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $191.9. About 721,459 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) stake by 69.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 699,932 shares as Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL)’s stock declined 35.84%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 1.71M shares with $48.53 million value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Mylan N V Shs Euro now has $9.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 6.06M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 36.07 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) stake by 5,524 shares to 267,970 valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) stake by 218,639 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Allot Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:ALLT) was reduced too.

