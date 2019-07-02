Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake by $329,206; Shares Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $708.2. About 26,345 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $341.35. About 426,709 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Incorporated owns 33,005 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 47,098 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel holds 0.07% or 2,300 shares. Stifel Financial holds 99,763 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 7,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 147,009 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication owns 85,800 shares. Wright Investors Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,734 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 15,201 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,585 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 7,023 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Symmetry Peak Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.59 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

