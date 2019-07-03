Scholtz & Company Has Raised Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Rose; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Boosted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position by $461,700; Market Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 1.02 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 5 Most Expensive Drugs In US: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion (ALXN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events this week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion’s sBLA for Ultomiris gets priority review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares to 56,615 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,193 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co holds 162,459 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 153,200 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 4,683 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.29% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Daiwa Gru reported 12,070 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Arrow Fincl has 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 8,630 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 62,996 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.37% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Asset Management One Communication Limited has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors reported 2,525 shares stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny accumulated 5,905 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 1.18% or 100,655 shares. Hrt Ltd holds 1,228 shares. Hallmark Management reported 1,087 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,333 shares. 3,379 are held by Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation invested in 4,154 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 60,968 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 6,139 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has 1.14M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 61,688 are owned by Tru Company Of Vermont. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 4,510 shares. James Rech Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).