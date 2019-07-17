Scholtz & Company Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $377,559; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 253,041 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares to 29,410 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 15,758 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 19,432 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.41% or 204,396 shares in its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 9.83M shares. Financial Architects invested in 3,260 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Fairfield Bush owns 157,950 shares for 6.18% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bokf Na holds 478,511 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc accumulated 14,557 shares. Light Street Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 420,200 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,000 shares. North Carolina-based Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Bank stated it has 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Steers holds 0.03% or 100,605 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd has 159,150 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Pacific Premier Bancorp Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: NRG Energy, AES and Pacific Premier Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.