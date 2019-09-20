Scholtz & Company Has Cut Masimo (MASI) Position as Market Value Rose; As Osi Systems (OSIS) Market Value Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $5.13 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 45,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 91,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 46,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 114,616 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 68.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 20,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 9,324 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 29,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 200,465 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.66 million for 53.35 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 12,322 shares to 53,142 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 146,606 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware invested in 23,127 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 134,838 shares. 823,225 were accumulated by Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 25,896 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 118,555 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,474 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.16% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Principal Grp invested in 219,847 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 7,424 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Citadel Advisors Llc has 40,905 shares. Barclays Public reported 102,260 shares. Nuveen Asset Management reported 174,178 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

