Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Stock Value Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Raised Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $318.74. About 784,709 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 5.24M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.32 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 465 shares. Assetmark owns 8,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 173,100 shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 56,421 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd owns 7,038 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 4.36 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset has invested 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bluecrest has invested 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,120 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% or 11,943 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd holds 32,500 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “eBay – Near-Term Catalysts To Unlock Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest In PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stocks, Oil Extend Slide; Netflix Weighs on Nasdaq – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $248.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.56 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ulta Beauty -6% after Edgewater warning – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Esports Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Boom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Things Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,060 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Co. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Smithfield holds 647 shares. Private Tru Co Na accumulated 1,891 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Utd Cap Advisers Llc invested in 1,207 shares. Ellington Group Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 1,593 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,373 shares. 27,312 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 1.49% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Blair William Com Il invested in 0.44% or 205,827 shares. 60,568 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Lc. Carroll Assoc has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).