Scholtz & Company Increases Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR); As Dish Network (DISH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $304,575

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 29,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 708,683 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 2.33 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.05 million for 14.40 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

