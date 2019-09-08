Scholtz & Company Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Community Health Sys New (CYH) Share Value Declined, Saba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $5.12 Million Its Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 4.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67M, down from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 2.35M shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHANGE; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee Healthcare; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH)

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,410 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. Ely James S. III also bought $320,000 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) on Friday, May 17.

